Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 29, 2024
10 best quotes of Fahadh Faasil
“I love the forest. It is the place where you hear yourself better”
#1
Image Credits: IMDb
Image Credits: IMDb
“The less people know about you, the more you understand how beautiful life is. It's good when you exist only on screen. I don't want them to take me home. I love to have my privacy”
#2
“I am a bad boy. I don't come across clearly to a lot of people, so I am bad for them”
Image Credits: IMDb
#3
“I often see only my mistakes. I always feel I could have done better. Every artist goes through it”
#4
Image Credits: IMDb
“When I choose the script, all I look forward to is an impressive narration”
#5
Image Credits: IMDb
“When I began acting, my biggest fear was whether the audience will appreciate the kind of films I do”
#6
Image Credits: IMDb
“I don't expect to win awards while working in films”
#7
Image Credits: IMDb
“If I do a film, I go to the place where it is based on, interact with people, and then, I believe, you pick up things without you even noticing”
#8
Image Credits: IMDb
“Mistakes happen, and then you try to overcome those. I like that process”
#9
Image Credits: IMDb
#10
Image Credits: IMDb
“Cinema has a limit. There is more than what you can do with your life than watching cinema”
