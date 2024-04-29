Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

april 29, 2024

10 best quotes of Fahadh Faasil 


“I love the forest. It is the place where you hear yourself better”

#1

Image Credits: IMDb

Image Credits: IMDb

“The less people know about you, the more you understand how beautiful life is. It's good when you exist only on screen. I don't want them to take me home. I love to have my privacy”

#2

“I am a bad boy. I don't come across clearly to a lot of people, so I am bad for them”

Image Credits: IMDb

#3

“I often see only my mistakes. I always feel I could have done better. Every artist goes through it”

#4

Image Credits: IMDb

“When I choose the script, all I look forward to is an impressive narration”

#5

Image Credits: IMDb

“When I began acting, my biggest fear was whether the audience will appreciate the kind of films I do”

#6

Image Credits: IMDb

“I don't expect to win awards while working in films”

#7

Image Credits: IMDb

“If I do a film, I go to the place where it is based on, interact with people, and then, I believe, you pick up things without you even noticing”

#8

Image Credits: IMDb

“Mistakes happen, and then you try to overcome those. I like that process”

#9

Image Credits: IMDb

#10

Image Credits: IMDb

“Cinema has a limit. There is more than what you can do with your life than watching cinema” 

