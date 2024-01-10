Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

January 10, 2024

10 best quotes of Hrithik Roshan 

You have to rise above all the tragedies in life. You have to grow, and if you stop growing, you are old 

#1 

Images: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram 

I take my time to get into the mindset of the character and say my lines. I really have to be the person that I am playing

 

#2

Happiness is overrated. It comes and goes just like sadness and misery both fleeting. What’s important is peace. With all

 

#3

Life is not unfair. Life is what you make of it

#4

 

The world helps you to keep evolving and hope it’s for the better

#5

 

Life hits you hard. But it takes you three seconds to decide if you are a superhero or not. I am 

#6

 

If I die doing this, I'll die doing this, but at least I'll live the way I want

#7

 

The real meaning of human existence is facing obstacles and doing the impossible

#8

 

Inner strength comes only to those who move forward in the face of adversity

#9

 

#10

 

Love is not blind. Romance is. Romance is the most dangerous thing. Romance is like an illusion. It shows you things, and you hear things that don't exist 

