Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 10, 2024
10 best quotes of Hrithik Roshan
You have to rise above all the tragedies in life. You have to grow, and if you stop growing, you are old
#1
Images: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
I take my time to get into the mindset of the character and say my lines. I really have to be the person that I am playing
Images: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
#2
Happiness is overrated. It comes and goes just like sadness and misery both fleeting. What’s important is peace. With all
Images: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
#3
Life is not unfair. Life is what you make of it
#4
Images: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
The world helps you to keep evolving and hope it’s for the better
#5
Images: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
Life hits you hard. But it takes you three seconds to decide if you are a superhero or not. I am
#6
Images: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
If I die doing this, I'll die doing this, but at least I'll live the way I want
#7
Images: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
The real meaning of human existence is facing obstacles and doing the impossible
#8
Images: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
Inner strength comes only to those who move forward in the face of adversity
#9
Images: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
#10
Images: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
Love is not blind. Romance is. Romance is the most dangerous thing. Romance is like an illusion. It shows you things, and you hear things that don't exist
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.