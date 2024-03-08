Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
March 08, 2024
10 best quotes of Huma Qureshi
It always seems like coming to my second home whenever I come to Lucknow
#1
image source- Huma Qureshi’s Instagram
One would be lying if they say nepotism doesn't exist
image source- Huma Qureshi’s Instagram
#2
I don't think one should be a slave to one medium
image source- Huma Qureshi’s Instagram
#3
Beauty has no set standard. It is honestly in diversity
#4
image source- Huma Qureshi’s Instagram
A lot of people have ridiculous misconceptions about diet and workout routines. It is not about exotic greens and workouts from the western world. It is about what works for you the best
#5
image source- Huma Qureshi’s Instagram
I am a product of '90s movies. I grew up watching '90s films and wanted to become an actor because that was the phase of cinema I enjoyed
#6
image source- Huma Qureshi’s Instagram
You must be happy in every moment - it might touch other people's hearts and make them smile
#7
image source- Huma Qureshi’s Instagram
When I am doing a role, I don't think that I am getting to wear a mini skirt or show my stomach. I am doing a role because I am an actor
#8
image source- Huma Qureshi’s Instagram
It's not at all easy to make people laugh. Kudos to those who can do it so well
#9
image source- Huma Qureshi’s Instagram
#10
image source- Huma Qureshi’s Instagram
Work needs to be exciting enough to take someone as lazy as me out of my home
