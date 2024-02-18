10 best quotes of Irrfan Khan 

The key to a happy life is to accept you are never actually in control
#1
Image- Irrfan Khan’s Instagram
Izzat aur zillat aap ke haath mein nahin hai! (Honor and disgrace are not in your hands!)
#2
When you are young, you are fascinated by so many things. Some things drop, some stay. I can be without anything, but I cannot be without nature
#3
Language doesn’t make one an elite
#4
Kindness just makes life more bearable, as more happy people will make a happy world
#5
Failure is there to teach you something so that you can go beyond that
#6
The sign of a good society is where talent is respected
#7
Maybe to become famous is to reassure yourself that whatever you’re lacking inside, you’ve fulfilled that
#8
I’m not a very talkative man, and people are threatened by silence
#9
#10
It pains me when a film actor or a cricketer is a youth icon. I don’t have anything against them. They are great entertainers; they are useful to society. They contribute to people’s lives. But they are not heroes