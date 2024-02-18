Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 18, 2024

10 best quotes of Irrfan Khan 

The key to a happy life is to accept you are never actually in control

#1

Image-  Irrfan Khan’s Instagram

Izzat aur zillat aap ke haath mein nahin hai! (Honor and disgrace are not in your hands!)

Image-  Irrfan Khan’s Instagram

#2

When you are young, you are fascinated by so many things. Some things drop, some stay. I can be without anything, but I cannot be without nature

Image-  Irrfan Khan’s Instagram

#3

Language doesn’t make one an elite 

#4

Image-  Irrfan Khan’s Instagram

Kindness just makes life more bearable, as more happy people will make a happy world 

#5

Image-  Irrfan Khan’s Instagram

Failure is there to teach you something so that you can go beyond that 

#6

Image-  Irrfan Khan’s Instagram

The sign of a good society is where talent is respected 

#7

Image-  Irrfan Khan’s Instagram

Maybe to become famous is to reassure yourself that whatever you’re lacking inside, you’ve fulfilled that 

#8

Image-  Irrfan Khan’s Instagram

I’m not a very talkative man, and people are threatened by silence 

#9

Image-  Irrfan Khan’s Instagram

#10

Image-  Irrfan Khan’s Instagram

It pains me when a film actor or a cricketer is a youth icon. I don’t have anything against them. They are great entertainers; they are useful to society. They contribute to people’s lives. But they are not heroes 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here