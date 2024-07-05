Heading 3

Aditi Singh

ENTERTAINMENT

july 05, 2024

10 Best Quotes of Jennifer Lopez

“You get what you give. What you put into things is what you get out of them”

#1

Image Source: GETTY

“You mirror what the world mirrors to you”

#2

Image Source: GETTY

“Doubt is a killer. You just have to know who you are and what you stand for”

#3

Image Source: GETTY

“You’ve got to love yourself first. You’ve got to be okay on your own before you can be okay with somebody else”

#4

Image Source: GETTY

“Beauty is only skin deep. I think what’s really important is finding a balance of mind, body and spirit”

Image Source: GETTY

#5

“I have the stardom glow”

#6

Image Source: GETTY

“Once you have a lot of success, you become a target in many ways”

#7

Image Source: GETTY

“You can’t take life for granted”

#8

Image Source: GETTY

#9

Image Source: GETTY

“If you don’t love yourself, you can’t love anybody else. And I think as women we really forget that”

“I don’t get anything for free. I pay for all my beauty treatments”

#10

Image Source: GETTY

