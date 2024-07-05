Heading 3
10 Best Quotes of Jennifer Lopez
“You get what you give. What you put into things is what you get out of them”
“You mirror what the world mirrors to you”
“Doubt is a killer. You just have to know who you are and what you stand for”
“You’ve got to love yourself first. You’ve got to be okay on your own before you can be okay with somebody else”
“Beauty is only skin deep. I think what’s really important is finding a balance of mind, body and spirit”
“I have the stardom glow”
“Once you have a lot of success, you become a target in many ways”
“You can’t take life for granted”
“If you don’t love yourself, you can’t love anybody else. And I think as women we really forget that”
“I don’t get anything for free. I pay for all my beauty treatments”
