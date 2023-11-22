Heading 3

10 best quotes of Joaquin Phoenix 

The reason I keep making movies is I hate the last thing I did. I'm trying to rectify my wrongs

#1

Image: Imdb

I enjoy humor more than anything, I don't really sit around banging my head and crying all the time

Image: Imdb

#2

I never think that I'm good at anything I do. I can always do it better, I know my weakness. I've never been perfect

#3

Image: Imdb

I don't know Shakespeare! I'm not a serious actor. Directors always make references, and I go: "Ah, I'll check it out," and I never, ever do. I'm incredibly lazy

#4

Image: Imdb

Flying is something I just can't bear. I hate the powerlessness

#5

Image: Imdb

I don't have a lot of secrets

#6

Image: Imdb

I don't really know where I am. [pauses] That's going to be a great quote 

#7

Image: Imdb

When you're not on-set, you don't even want to tie your shoes

#8

Image: Imdb

#9

Image: Imdb

It's hard for me to put my feelings into words

It's an amazing feeling to go into a studio and really be alone 

#10

Image: Imdb

