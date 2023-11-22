Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
November 22, 2023
10 best quotes of Joaquin Phoenix
The reason I keep making movies is I hate the last thing I did. I'm trying to rectify my wrongs
#1
I enjoy humor more than anything, I don't really sit around banging my head and crying all the time
#2
I never think that I'm good at anything I do. I can always do it better, I know my weakness. I've never been perfect
#3
I don't know Shakespeare! I'm not a serious actor. Directors always make references, and I go: "Ah, I'll check it out," and I never, ever do. I'm incredibly lazy
#4
Flying is something I just can't bear. I hate the powerlessness
#5
I don't have a lot of secrets
#6
I don't really know where I am. [pauses] That's going to be a great quote
#7
When you're not on-set, you don't even want to tie your shoes
#8
#9
It's hard for me to put my feelings into words
It's an amazing feeling to go into a studio and really be alone
#10
