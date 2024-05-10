Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
MAY 10, 2024
10 best quotes of Jr NTR
Life needs to be like a roller-coaster ride with ups and downs. Otherwise, it's not exciting
#1
I don't want to waste my energy in other things; instead, I would put all that in reaching the next level in a craft that I love the most
#2
I needed to have a journey of my own to tell my son tomorrow. To even discuss my journey with my family, I have to set an example
#3
I have been a very 'hyper boy' right from childhood. And while many liked that trait of mine, my friends didn't
#4
I believe in doing what I am best at
#5
If I want to be remembered, I want to be known as a good actor. As times change, we, as actors, need to adapt with it
#6
Whenever I am stressed, I cook a good meal for my wife. Many people don't know this, but I'm actually a great cook
#7
The best thing after my son is my work - and he taught me to be genuine
#8
#9
I like to be challenged as an actor, allowing myself to take up diverse roles. Even audiences get tired of watching their stars in similar roles over and over again
I am a very shy person who is just close to himself. So I would refrain from talking about my personal life
#10
