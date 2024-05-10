Heading 3

MAY 10, 2024

10 best quotes of Jr NTR 

Life needs to be like a roller-coaster ride with ups and downs. Otherwise, it's not exciting 

#1 

 Images: Jr NTR’s Instagram

I don't want to waste my energy in other things; instead, I would put all that in reaching the next level in a craft that I love the most

#2 

 Images: Jr NTR’s Instagram

I needed to have a journey of my own to tell my son tomorrow. To even discuss my journey with my family, I have to set an example

#3

 Images: Jr NTR’s Instagram

I have been a very 'hyper boy' right from childhood. And while many liked that trait of mine, my friends didn't 

#4

 Images: Jr NTR’s Instagram

I believe in doing what I am best at

#5

 Images: Jr NTR’s Instagram

If I want to be remembered, I want to be known as a good actor. As times change, we, as actors, need to adapt with it

 Images: Jr NTR’s Instagram

#6

Whenever I am stressed, I cook a good meal for my wife. Many people don't know this, but I'm actually a great cook 

#7

 Images: Jr NTR’s Instagram

The best thing after my son is my work - and he taught me to be genuine

#8

 Images: Jr NTR’s Instagram

#9

 Images: Jr NTR’s Instagram

I like to be challenged as an actor, allowing myself to take up diverse roles. Even audiences get tired of watching their stars in similar roles over and over again 

I am a very shy person who is just close to himself. So I would refrain from talking about my personal life

#10 

 Images: Jr NTR’s Instagram

