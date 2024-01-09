Heading 3
January 09, 2024
10 best quotes of Kamal Haasan
When you don’t take a stand against corruption you tacitly support it
#1
Image: IMDb
I have great respect for the unconditional teachers called “books”. Because from a book, you can either learn, or you can’t
Image: IMDb
#2
The last time I went on a holiday was about 20 years back. I don’t work anymore, because I get paid to do what I like most. So it’s like a paid holiday
Image: IMDb
#3
The creation of God itself, I deduced, came from our primal fear
#4
Image: IMDb
I am a 21st century man. I don’t believe in magic. I believe in sweat, tears, life and death
#5
Image: IMDb
If it doesn’t reach the last poor man, your constitution is wrong
#6
Image: IMDb
All my films are statements, especially when I write them
#7
Image: IMDb
I am opposed to autobiographies, mainly because most autobiographies lie
#8
Image: IMDb
If a film collects well, is it a success?? No, it's not a success. A film is successful if it is remembered beyond your death
#9
Image: IMDb
#10
Image: IMDb
Art should always be thought-provoking and rebellious
