Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

January 09, 2024

10 best quotes of Kamal Haasan

When you don’t take a stand against corruption you tacitly support it 

#1 

Image: IMDb

I have great respect for the unconditional teachers called “books”. Because from a book, you can either learn, or you can’t

Image: IMDb

#2

The last time I went on a holiday was about 20 years back. I don’t work anymore, because I get paid to do what I like most. So it’s like a paid holiday 

Image: IMDb

#3

The creation of God itself, I deduced, came from our primal fear

#4

Image: IMDb

I am a 21st century man. I don’t believe in magic. I believe in sweat, tears, life and death 

#5

Image: IMDb

If it doesn’t reach the last poor man, your constitution is wrong 

#6

Image: IMDb

All my films are statements, especially when I write them 

#7

Image: IMDb

I am opposed to autobiographies, mainly because most autobiographies lie 

#8

Image: IMDb

If a film collects well, is it a success?? No, it's not a success. A film is successful if it is remembered beyond your death

#9

Image: IMDb

#10

Image: IMDb

Art should always be thought-provoking and rebellious

