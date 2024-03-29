Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

March 29, 2024

10 best quotes of Kartik Aaryan 


I try to woo the person whom I love. Even a good morning call to start the day is good enough for me

#1

images: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

My characters have never waged a war against any gender. They are all about friendship and being loyal to your friends

images: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

#2

My worst fear is to not be able to understand what my director wants me to do. I might not be able to reciprocate his idea or vision. I may not be able to perform before the camera. Those are my worst fears

images: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

#3

The reason I am an actor is because I have faith in myself

#4

images: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

I believe in method acting. Whenever I'm working on a character, I start behaving like him. I start doing these things which the character would normally do. Maybe that's the way I function as an actor

#5

images: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

People relate to my characters and see me in a different way. They identify with me and remember the nuances of my characters

#6

images: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

Life of an actor is not his or hers: it's everyone's life. Nothing is private; nothing is personal. If you're doing great in terms of work, that's the price you've to give

#7

images: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

I know my talent when it comes to acting. But will I get the opportunity to showcase? That fear seeps in when an actor's film fail back-to-back

#8

images: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

I am a greedy actor, and I want the best roles to come my way

#9

images: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

#10

images: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

Success has taken its own sweet time to reach me

