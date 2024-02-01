Heading 3
FEBRUARY 01, 2024
10 best quotes of KGF star Yash
Warriors don’t ask how many enemies are there. They only ask where they are
#1
Image Source: IMDb
You know you are the best in the world; that’s the reason why people celebrate your failures more than success
Image Source: IMDb
#2
Some of your greatest victories will come after your most painful experience. Be patient; trust the process
Image: Yash’s Instagram
#3
No matter how good you are, people will judge you according to their mood and needs
#4
Image Source: IMDb
My job is to choose the right team for each of my films. I look at each project from the viewpoint of the audience. I represent them
#5
Image: Yash’s Instagram
I am an assistant to each of my directors. You need to know and understand your directors
#6
Image: Yash’s Instagram
When my school teachers asked about our preferences, I was the only one who said, 'I want to be a 'hero'.' I had no second thoughts
#7
Image Credit: Bhuvan Gowda
I am completely against fanaticism
#8
Image: Yash’s Instagram
Success of films is of course the result of collective effort. The day I start imagining that the film's success is mine alone, I will fall
#9
Image: Yash’s Instagram
#10
Image: Yash’s Instagram
No One Is Big Or Small. L My Heroism Is Only For The Screen. On The Sets, My Stardom Does Not Work At All. Everyone To The Last Assistant Can Speak Tome
