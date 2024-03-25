10 Best quotes of Kiara Advani 

Fitness is more about a lifestyle. It's not just about looking good but also doing stunts. For me, it's a 360 degree approach - whether it's working out, food we eat, sleeping on time, everything comes together to be fit
#1
Image: IMDb
I love dancing and outdoor activities. I like going to the gym, trying different routines of fitness - kickboxing, martial arts
Image: IMDb
#2
If you are passionate about something, with hard work and opportunity, you will continue as long as you are enjoying what you do
Image: IMDb
#3
Sometimes, the fate of a film is not in your hands, and you can only take home some experiences and what you got to learn during the journey
#4
Image: IMDb
My dream is to get a role where I get to do little bit of action
#5
Image: IMDb
It is very touching that you are able to create some kind of impact through a character
#6
Image: IMDb
I think the most important thing in life is to be happy. If you're happy, it will show in everything that you do
#7
Image: IMDb
I don't stress about the outcome because I know the only thing I have control over is my own hard work
#8
Image: IMDb
At the end of the day, films mirror our society. It will take time for everybody to open up to this and accept it. They are not instantly going to sit up and change the way they think about it
#9
Image: IMDb
#10
Image: IMDb
