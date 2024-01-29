Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

January 29, 2024

10 best quotes of Leonardo Di Caprio

97% of the people who quit too soon are employed by the 3% who never gave up 

#1

Only you and you alone can change your situation. Don’t blame it on anything or anyone

#2

Kill them with success and bury them with a smile

#3

Everybody has gone through something that has changed them in a way that they could never go back to the person they once were

#4

To join the top 1%, you have to do what the 99% won’t

#5

​​​​​​Cheers to my haters; there is so much more to come!

#6

If you can do what you do best and be happy, you’re further along in life than most people

#7

I’m 97% sure you don’t like me. But I’m 100% sure I don’t care

#8

Pay close attention to the people who don’t clap when you win

#9

#10

Relations are like electric currents: wrong connections will give you shocks throughout your life, but the right ones will light up your life 

