Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 29, 2024
10 best quotes of Leonardo Di Caprio
97% of the people who quit too soon are employed by the 3% who never gave up
#1
Image Source: Getty
Only you and you alone can change your situation. Don’t blame it on anything or anyone
Image Source: Getty
#2
Kill them with success and bury them with a smile
Image Source: Getty
#3
Everybody has gone through something that has changed them in a way that they could never go back to the person they once were
#4
Image Source: Getty
To join the top 1%, you have to do what the 99% won’t
#5
Image Source: Getty
Cheers to my haters; there is so much more to come!
#6
Image Source: IMDb
If you can do what you do best and be happy, you’re further along in life than most people
#7
Image Source: Getty
I’m 97% sure you don’t like me. But I’m 100% sure I don’t care
#8
Image Source: IMDb
Pay close attention to the people who don’t clap when you win
#9
Image Source: Getty
#10
Image Source: Getty
Relations are like electric currents: wrong connections will give you shocks throughout your life, but the right ones will light up your life
