Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 12, 2024
10 best quotes of Mahesh babu
In fitness, there are no shortcuts. It involves immense discipline and hard work
#1
Stress and looks are directly connected as far as I am concerned. If you are happy, you look good
#2
Everyone should change; otherwise, you can’t grow as a person in life
#3
Who cares and remembers if my last film was a success? I need to work harder
#4
Pressure is there with any release of mine. It’s more my own, as I need to surpass my own expectations
#5
Men who are not loyal to their wives are foolish
#6
No good actor ever stops learning. He is constantly evolving
#7
I don’t have any dream roles. I give my 100% to every character I play, and when the film clicks, it automatically becomes a dream role
#8
I don’t remake any movie, whether old or of other languages
#9
#10
Emotions should be real; one shouldn’t come across as acting
