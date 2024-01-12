Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

January 12, 2024

10 best quotes of Mahesh babu 

In fitness, there are no shortcuts. It involves immense discipline and hard work

#1

Stress and looks are directly connected as far as I am concerned. If you are happy, you look good

#2

Everyone should change; otherwise, you can’t grow as a person in life

#3

Who cares and remembers if my last film was a success? I need to work harder

#4

Pressure is there with any release of mine. It’s more my own, as I need to surpass my own expectations

#5

Men who are not loyal to their wives are foolish

#6

No good actor ever stops learning. He is constantly evolving

#7

I don’t have any dream roles. I give my 100% to every character I play, and when the film clicks, it automatically becomes a dream role

#8

I don’t remake any movie, whether old or of other languages

#9

#10

Emotions should be real; one shouldn’t come across as acting 

