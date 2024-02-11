Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
February 11, 2024
10 best quotes of Mammootty
A product can turn bad, not the production
#1
Image: IMDb
When you start a film, you feel it will be great. But sometimes, as it progresses, it fails somewhere. You can’t blame anyone for that. You can blame only your own intelligence!
Image: IMDb
#2
Emotions are the same for all human beings. But there is some difference in the way people react to situations
Image: IMDb
#3
Everyone has ups and downs. You can’t always get exciting roles
#4
Image: IMDb
The love and liking that people have for me have bowled me over, and I am simply overwhelmed
#5
Image: IMDb
I am a professional actor, and I am very careful about being sincere to the characters I play
#6
Image: IMDb
I am an Indian, and I know what India is. I know Indian culture. I know the Indian constitution and democracy
#7
Image: IMDb
#8
Image: IMDb
The success of a film is always a combination of many people’s efforts
I believe in the theory that one cannot make a good film; it just happens
#9
Image: IMDb
#10
Image: IMDb
I am very emotional, and I get really upset when any of my films flop. I also get hurt over silly things. That is the way I am; I can't help it
