Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

February 11, 2024

10 best quotes of Mammootty 

A product can turn bad, not the production

#1

Image: IMDb 

When you start a film, you feel it will be great. But sometimes, as it progresses, it fails somewhere. You can’t blame anyone for that. You can blame only your own intelligence!

Image: IMDb 

#2

Emotions are the same for all human beings. But there is some difference in the way people react to situations

Image: IMDb 

#3

Everyone has ups and downs. You can’t always get exciting roles

#4

Image: IMDb 

The love and liking that people have for me have bowled me over, and I am simply overwhelmed

#5

Image: IMDb 

I am a professional actor, and I am very careful about being sincere to the characters I play

#6

Image: IMDb 

I am an Indian, and I know what India is. I know Indian culture. I know the Indian constitution and democracy

#7

Image: IMDb 

#8

Image: IMDb 

The success of a film is always a combination of many people’s efforts

I believe in the theory that one cannot make a good film; it just happens 

#9

Image: IMDb 

#10

Image: IMDb 

I am very emotional, and I get really upset when any of my films flop. I also get hurt over silly things. That is the way I am; I can't help it 

