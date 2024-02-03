Heading 3

FEBRUARY 03, 2024

10 best quotes of Margot Robbie 

New York is the coolest city. The place just never sleeps. It's amazing

#1

Image Source: Getty

People negotiate their way around how a human mind works and find blind points. That's how people steal effectively 

Image Source: Getty

#2

I kind of left everyone behind in Australia - all my friends and my family and I had to break up with my boyfriend

Image Source: Getty

#3

I just try to keep healthy more so than trying to be thin

#4

Image Source: Getty

Every time I see a piano, I have this urge to play it. You know, it's a tough job, but someone's gotta do it, so... It was a nightmare!

#5

Image Source: Getty

I would like to be a strong woman. I don't always feel it, for sure

#6

Image Source: Getty

I didn't go university, I don't have a degree, I didn't do theater, I'm not classically trained, I learned on the job

#7

Image Source: Getty

I love flying so much. I even like airplane food. No one bothers you, and your phone never goes off, and you can't have emails go through. It's undisturbed 

#8

Image Source: Getty

I was always very dramatic - my family would probably use the word 'dramatic' - as a child

#9

Image Source: Getty

#10

Image Source: Getty

All your mannerisms change easily when you have inch-long acrylic nails 

