FEBRUARY 03, 2024
10 best quotes of Margot Robbie
New York is the coolest city. The place just never sleeps. It's amazing
People negotiate their way around how a human mind works and find blind points. That's how people steal effectively
I kind of left everyone behind in Australia - all my friends and my family and I had to break up with my boyfriend
I just try to keep healthy more so than trying to be thin
Every time I see a piano, I have this urge to play it. You know, it's a tough job, but someone's gotta do it, so... It was a nightmare!
I would like to be a strong woman. I don't always feel it, for sure
I didn't go university, I don't have a degree, I didn't do theater, I'm not classically trained, I learned on the job
I love flying so much. I even like airplane food. No one bothers you, and your phone never goes off, and you can't have emails go through. It's undisturbed
I was always very dramatic - my family would probably use the word 'dramatic' - as a child
All your mannerisms change easily when you have inch-long acrylic nails
