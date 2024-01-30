Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

January 30, 2024

10 best quotes of Megastar Chiranjeevi 

It so happens that after a certain stage, we have to give in to the wishes of the people rather than our own satisfaction

#1 

Image: Chiranjeevi's Instagram 

I look at it as my responsibility to satisfy the wishes of the people more than mine

Image: Chiranjeevi's Instagram 

#2

Self-control is needed in the age of technology

Image: Chiranjeevi's Instagram 

#3

Folks have to apply their sense in reacting to different things

#4

Image: Chiranjeevi's Instagram 

I don’t appreciate a perverse and venom-spewing mindset

#5

Image: Chiranjeevi's Instagram 

More than the hits, flops will have an impact on my career. In fact, flops helped me shape my career. They made me look at things from a different angle

#6

Image: Chiranjeevi's Instagram 

In totality, I take care not be a bad influence on youngsters

#7

Image: IMDb

Politics has been a roller coaster, but I'll never look back and say, 'Why did I do it?' 

#8

Image: IMDb

I always believe holidays strengthen the family bond, away from our daily hectic schedules

#9

Image: Chiranjeevi's Instagram 

#10

Image: IMDb

One wants to entertain the audience till the end. Sometimes, the desire is never-dying

