Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 30, 2024
10 best quotes of Megastar Chiranjeevi
It so happens that after a certain stage, we have to give in to the wishes of the people rather than our own satisfaction
#1
Image: Chiranjeevi's Instagram
I look at it as my responsibility to satisfy the wishes of the people more than mine
Image: Chiranjeevi's Instagram
#2
Self-control is needed in the age of technology
Image: Chiranjeevi's Instagram
#3
Folks have to apply their sense in reacting to different things
#4
Image: Chiranjeevi's Instagram
I don’t appreciate a perverse and venom-spewing mindset
#5
Image: Chiranjeevi's Instagram
More than the hits, flops will have an impact on my career. In fact, flops helped me shape my career. They made me look at things from a different angle
#6
Image: Chiranjeevi's Instagram
In totality, I take care not be a bad influence on youngsters
#7
Image: IMDb
Politics has been a roller coaster, but I'll never look back and say, 'Why did I do it?'
#8
Image: IMDb
I always believe holidays strengthen the family bond, away from our daily hectic schedules
#9
Image: Chiranjeevi's Instagram
#10
Image: IMDb
One wants to entertain the audience till the end. Sometimes, the desire is never-dying
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.