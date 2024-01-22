Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 22, 2024
10 best quotes of Mohanlal
No amount of praise should go to your head. You should always remain humble
#1
Images: IMDb
People want to see other’s secrets and get a peek into their lives
Image: IMDb
#2
I never ever aspired for anything in life. I don’t believe in planning or yearning for something very strongly. If something has to happen, it will happen
Image: IMDb
#3
I feel there is unknown energy pushing me to do certain things in life
#4
Image: IMDb
Death can come at any time to anyone. Everybody is equal before death
#5
Image: IMDb
Friendship is accepting a person with all their qualities – good and bad
#6
Image: IMDb
Cinema is an art form, a result of the dedication of a number of people
#7
Image: IMDb
Happiness is not merely a word. It is a state of mind
#8
Image: IMDb
Morality depends on individual freedom, and it requires some sense to know where to draw the line
#9
Image: IMDb
#10
Image: IMDb
I don’t hope for anything. Not only in my professional life, but in my family life also. My total lifestyle is like that
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.