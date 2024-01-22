Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

January 22, 2024

10 best quotes of Mohanlal

No amount of praise should go to your head. You should always remain humble 

#1

Images: IMDb 

People want to see other’s secrets and get a peek into their lives

 Image: IMDb

#2

I never ever aspired for anything in life. I don’t believe in planning or yearning for something very strongly. If something has to happen, it will happen 

 Image: IMDb

#3

I feel there is unknown energy pushing me to do certain things in life 

#4

 Image: IMDb

Death can come at any time to anyone. Everybody is equal before death 

#5

 Image: IMDb

Friendship is accepting a person with all their qualities – good and bad 

#6

 Image: IMDb

Cinema is an art form, a result of the dedication of a number of people 

#7

 Image: IMDb

Happiness is not merely a word. It is a state of mind

#8

 Image: IMDb

Morality depends on individual freedom, and it requires some sense to know where to draw the line

#9

 Image: IMDb

#10

 Image: IMDb

I don’t hope for anything. Not only in my professional life, but in my family life also. My total lifestyle is like that

