FEBRUARY 07, 2024
10 best quotes of Monica Bellucci
When I eat with my friends, it is a moment of real pleasure, when I really enjoy my life
After love, the man sleeps, while the woman reflects
Beauty becomes alive and interesting when it's habited
The human intelligence has progressed at the technological level; not a the level of feelings
Acting is not words. Holly Hunter didn't speak in The Piano (1993) and she won an Oscar
I'm not scared by nudity, because for me, nothing is more beautiful than a body. You can have such an amazing emotion from a body
My advice is: eat well, drink well, have good sex--and laugh a lot. The rest comes all on its own
Do not hate the people who are jealous because they recognize that you are the best
I believe that time destroys everything. You can take one beautiful apple, red. After a while, it becomes shriveled and full of worms, just like what happens to us
When a relationship doesn't work anymore, it's terrible to stay with someone that you don't love
