FEBRUARY 07, 2024

10 best quotes of Monica Bellucci

When I eat with my friends, it is a moment of real pleasure, when I really enjoy my life

#1

Image Source: Getty

After love, the man sleeps, while the woman reflects

#2

Beauty becomes alive and interesting when it's habited

#3

The human intelligence has progressed at the technological level; not a the level of feelings

#4

Acting is not words. Holly Hunter didn't speak in The Piano (1993) and she won an Oscar

#5

I'm not scared by nudity, because for me, nothing is more beautiful than a body. You can have such an amazing emotion from a body

#6

My advice is: eat well, drink well, have good sex--and laugh a lot. The rest comes all on its own

#7

Do not hate the people who are jealous because they recognize that you are the best

#8

I believe that time destroys everything. You can take one beautiful apple, red. After a while, it becomes shriveled and full of worms, just like what happens to us

#9

#10

When a relationship doesn't work anymore, it's terrible to stay with someone that you don't love

