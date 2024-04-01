10 best quotes of Prithviraj Sukumaaran 

“The biggest challenge Malayalam cinema faces is territorial. We operate within a small territory in Kerala, and the Malayalam diaspora across the world in comparative terms is quite small. But we have world-class talent in terms of technicians, actors, and writers”
“Failure doesn't scare me. And neither is success. I am equally detached to both”
“Every time actors from down south do a Bollywood film, it is always looked at like, 'Oh it must be a one-time thing,' or a stereotypical role”
“We have always wanted to give back to cinema, and we couldn't possibly think of a better way to do that than facilitate films, which we believe will make Malayalam cinema proud”
“All the films that I have signed or I intend to sign are purely on the basis of merit of what the films are about”
“I have always believed that when a film is being made, it has to be the director's vision”
“Every movie I do, regardless of how they fare at the box office, excites me”
“I act, produce, and direct. They are three different jobs, all within the same realm of creativity. I enjoy all of them equally, but ultimately, I'm an actor”
“Failure is easy to handle because once you fail, the options are very simple... like, 'Try something different,' or, 'Maybe if you do the same thing, do it in a different way’”