FEBRUARY 23, 2024
10 best quotes of R Madhavan
I always believe that the elders in my family are the reason for my success
#1
I'm fantastic at cooking up stories. In the kitchen, I can, at best, make tea and a badly shaped dosa
#2
I am a hardcore Bihari boy. I am born and brought up in Bihar, and for me, ethnicity is not a problem and is inbuilt in me
#3
I have found out what I am allergic to, and I am trying to avoid that in my daily food intake
#4
When it comes to filmmaking, we have to deal with ego, anger, and a lot more; barring all these, how the team works towards the outcome matters
#5
I am no more the 'chocolate boy.' Still, romance is always going to be a part of my life
#6
One needs to be super intelligent and have an above-average IQ to be able to work in movies
#7
I am one of those people who are really short-tempered, but I don't lose it unless it is justified
#8
It is not easy to lose or gain weight. The diet and the exercise regime should be compatible with your body, or else you end up with wrinkles and hair loss
#9
#10
I eat exactly three times a day: breakfast, lunch and dinner. I sit quietly for 20 minutes without anybody disturbing me, and I chew each mouthful 60 times
