Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

January 25, 2024

10 best quotes of Rajinikanth 

Miracles do happen. An ordinary bus conductor is today sharing the dais with greatest living legends of India 

#1 

Image: IMDb

When Desire ends, Peace begins

Image: IMDb

#2

You won’t get anything without hard work. What you get without hard work will never fructify

Image: IMDb

#3

Where there is a creation, there should be a creator

#4

Image: IMDb

God gives a lot of things to bad people, but he will let them fail eventually. God tests good people a lot, but he will never let them down

#5

Image: IMDb

A greedy man and an angry woman have never lived prosperously

#6

Image: IMDb

I will die poor but not as a coward

#7

Image: IMDb

The happiest men in this world are child, lunatic and a sage.

#8

Image: IMDb

Yesterday's deeds are what we are living today, and today’s deeds alone are going to decide our tomorrow. So, future is in your hands 

#9

Image: IMDb

#10

Image: IMDb

Crush your ego then you will find who you are

