Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 25, 2024
10 best quotes of Rajinikanth
Miracles do happen. An ordinary bus conductor is today sharing the dais with greatest living legends of India
#1
When Desire ends, Peace begins
#2
You won’t get anything without hard work. What you get without hard work will never fructify
#3
Where there is a creation, there should be a creator
#4
God gives a lot of things to bad people, but he will let them fail eventually. God tests good people a lot, but he will never let them down
#5
A greedy man and an angry woman have never lived prosperously
#6
I will die poor but not as a coward
#7
The happiest men in this world are child, lunatic and a sage.
#8
Yesterday's deeds are what we are living today, and today’s deeds alone are going to decide our tomorrow. So, future is in your hands
#9
#10
Crush your ego then you will find who you are
