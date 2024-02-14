Heading 3
10 best quotes of Ranveer Singh
I love being in love. It's the best feeling in the world
#1
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Ever since I was a little kid, the only thing that fascinated me, excited me, and engaged me was Hindi films. I didn't know anything beyond Hindi films. I was a 'filmi bachcha’
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
#2
I don't do anything just for the sake of it. I don't live my life for the sake of it
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
#3
I just love being in front of the camera making people laugh, cry, entertaining them. It's the 'nasha' of performance that I enjoy. It's my calling, and I'm blessed to be able to do that for a living
#4
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
I treat all women with the utmost respect both professionally and personally and would never do anything to disrespect them
#5
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
I've learnt that you shouldn't take people seriously, whether they praise you or trash you
#6
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
You will never win if you don't deal with your work ethically. All that you need to do is to stick to your principles; morals are relative
#7
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Fashion is an expression of what you're feeling
#8
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
I am an animated and flamboyant person. But it is being mistaken for brashness. So now I am trying to be more dignified
#9
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
#10
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
I dislike the preppy stuff — clean shaven, polo T-shirt, loafers etc. I like anything that’s distinctive
