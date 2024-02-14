Heading 3

10 best quotes of Ranveer Singh 

I love being in love. It's the best feeling in the world

#1

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Ever since I was a little kid, the only thing that fascinated me, excited me, and engaged me was Hindi films. I didn't know anything beyond Hindi films. I was a 'filmi bachcha’

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

#2

I don't do anything just for the sake of it. I don't live my life for the sake of it

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

#3

I just love being in front of the camera making people laugh, cry, entertaining them. It's the 'nasha' of performance that I enjoy. It's my calling, and I'm blessed to be able to do that for a living 

#4

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

I treat all women with the utmost respect both professionally and personally and would never do anything to disrespect them 

#5

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

I've learnt that you shouldn't take people seriously, whether they praise you or trash you

#6

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

You will never win if you don't deal with your work ethically. All that you need to do is to stick to your principles; morals are relative

#7

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Fashion is an expression of what you're feeling

#8

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

I am an animated and flamboyant person. But it is being mistaken for brashness. So now I am trying to be more dignified

#9

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

#10

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

I dislike the preppy stuff — clean shaven, polo T-shirt, loafers etc. I like anything that’s distinctive

