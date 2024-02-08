Heading 3
FEBRUARY 08, 2024
10 best quotes of Ravi Teja
I can't work with people who aren't fun loving. I don't encourage such people
#1
Image: Imdb
I just trust the director and never over analyze the script, screenplay, etc. You are just taking a bet at the end of the day, so confidence, be it on the filmmaker or the script, is all that counts
Image: Imdb
#2
I don't attend parties. After the day's shoot, I go home and spend time with my family
Image: Imdb
#3
I don't take myself seriously. Others should take me seriously, I don't
#4
Image: Imdb
I'm shy by nature and don't like talking about myself, and would let my films do the talking
#5
Image: Imdb
I cannot handle dull, lazy, morose people. I have been like that since childhood
#6
Image: Imdb
I've struggled a lot to get where I am. I initially got rejected by every producer. But no complaints. I enjoyed each and every moment
#7
Image: Imdb
Comparison is a disease. I never felt any competition, since I never compare myself to others
#8
Image: Imdb
Lot of work can be completed by 7 A.M.; people who wake up at 10 and 11 don't know what they are missing
#9
Image: Imdb
#10
Image: Imdb
I seek speed, clarity, and a practical approach in people I mingle and work with. I can't see myself working in films that stretch beyond maximum four months
