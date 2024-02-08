Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 08, 2024

10 best quotes of Ravi Teja 

I can't work with people who aren't fun loving. I don't encourage such people

#1

Image: Imdb

I just trust the director and never over analyze the script, screenplay, etc. You are just taking a bet at the end of the day, so confidence, be it on the filmmaker or the script, is all that counts

Image: Imdb

#2

I don't attend parties. After the day's shoot, I go home and spend time with my family 

Image: Imdb

#3

I don't take myself seriously. Others should take me seriously, I don't 

#4

Image: Imdb

I'm shy by nature and don't like talking about myself, and would let my films do the talking 

#5

Image: Imdb

I cannot handle dull, lazy, morose people. I have been like that since childhood 

#6

Image: Imdb

I've struggled a lot to get where I am. I initially got rejected by every producer. But no complaints. I enjoyed each and every moment 

#7

Image: Imdb

Comparison is a disease. I never felt any competition, since I never compare myself to others 

#8

Image: Imdb

Lot of work can be completed by 7 A.M.; people who wake up at 10 and 11 don't know what they are missing

#9

Image: Imdb

#10

Image: Imdb

I seek speed, clarity, and a practical approach in people I mingle and work with. I can't see myself working in films that stretch beyond maximum four months 

