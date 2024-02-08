Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 08, 2024

10 best quotes of Rihanna 

If someone is right for you, you’ll know it

#1

Image Source: Getty

When I cut my hair, the whole sound changed, my style changed

Image Source: Getty

#2

I take risks because I get bored. And I get bored very easily

Image Source: Getty

#3

If you don’t live your life, then who will? 

#4

Image Source: Getty

Making music is like shopping for me. Every song is like a new pair of shoes

#5

Image Source: Getty

I’m crazy and I don’t pretend to be anything else

#6

Image Source: Getty

When I see myself as an old woman, I just think about being happy. And hopefully, I’ll still be fly

#7

Image Source: Getty

If I cry, it’s because I’m very angry and I can’t do anything about it because I’ve run into a dead end

#8

Image Source: Getty

My mother would kill me if I posed nude! My mother raised me with certain standards

#9

Image Source: Getty

#10

Image Source: Getty

I love reading people. I really enjoy watching, observing, and being able to figure out a person, the reason they wore that dress, the reason they smell the way they do 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here