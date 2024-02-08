Heading 3
10 best quotes of Rihanna
If someone is right for you, you’ll know it
When I cut my hair, the whole sound changed, my style changed
I take risks because I get bored. And I get bored very easily
If you don’t live your life, then who will?
Making music is like shopping for me. Every song is like a new pair of shoes
I’m crazy and I don’t pretend to be anything else
When I see myself as an old woman, I just think about being happy. And hopefully, I’ll still be fly
If I cry, it’s because I’m very angry and I can’t do anything about it because I’ve run into a dead end
My mother would kill me if I posed nude! My mother raised me with certain standards
I love reading people. I really enjoy watching, observing, and being able to figure out a person, the reason they wore that dress, the reason they smell the way they do
