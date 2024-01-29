Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

January 29, 2024

10 best quotes of Robert De Niro 

Time goes on. So whatever you’re going to do, do it. Do it now. Don’t wait

#1

Image Source: Getty

The saddest thing in life is wasted talent

Image Source: Getty

#2

Whenever there is any doubt, there is no doubt

Image Source: Getty

#3

Reputation, you know – a lifetime to build, seconds to destroy

#4

Image Source: Getty

You learned the two greatest things in life: never rat on your friends, and always keep your mouth shut

#5

Image Source: Getty

Don’t expect to be famous. You have to love what you do and have fun doing it

#6

Image Source: Getty

In acting, I always try to go back to what would actually be the real situation, the real human behavior in life

#7

Image Source: Getty

Be in the moment. Period. Just be there. Because if you get all like, ‘Oh, I got to do this big thing,’ it just never works

#8

Image Source: Getty

You’re not in a competitive situation with another actor. The better they are, the better you are

#9

Image Source: Getty

#10

Image Source: Getty

You'll have time to rest when you're dead 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here