Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 29, 2024
10 best quotes of Robert De Niro
Time goes on. So whatever you’re going to do, do it. Do it now. Don’t wait
#1
Image Source: Getty
The saddest thing in life is wasted talent
Image Source: Getty
#2
Whenever there is any doubt, there is no doubt
Image Source: Getty
#3
Reputation, you know – a lifetime to build, seconds to destroy
#4
Image Source: Getty
You learned the two greatest things in life: never rat on your friends, and always keep your mouth shut
#5
Image Source: Getty
Don’t expect to be famous. You have to love what you do and have fun doing it
#6
Image Source: Getty
In acting, I always try to go back to what would actually be the real situation, the real human behavior in life
#7
Image Source: Getty
Be in the moment. Period. Just be there. Because if you get all like, ‘Oh, I got to do this big thing,’ it just never works
#8
Image Source: Getty
You’re not in a competitive situation with another actor. The better they are, the better you are
#9
Image Source: Getty
#10
Image Source: Getty
You'll have time to rest when you're dead
