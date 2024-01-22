Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 22, 2024
10 best quotes of Rohit Shetty
Your karma should be good, and everything else will follow. Your good karma will always win over your bad luck
#1
Images: IMDb
Earning money is not a sin, and the bottom line is growth
Image: IMDb
#2
Working out is a healthy habit: it helps you stay light and energetic. At least, that is how it works for me, and over the years it has been one of my greatest passions
Image: IMDb
#3
When I was 16, I was like any other boy at that age who dreams of having a good physique
#4
Image: IMDb
I would personally not run down any cinema just because I am not capable of making it. Anurag Kashyap makes a certain kind of cinema; I make a different kind. But when we meet, we are friendly
#5
Image: IMDb
By nature, I am a low-key person and like being behind the camera
#6
Image: IMDb
I'm God's chosen child. I don't worry or carry anything extra to feel the strength. I've always felt the power of God beside me. Your strength lies in instilling honesty, truth, and sincerity in you
#7
Image: IMDb
There should be three main things: eating, exercise and sleep. All three together in the right balance make for a truly healthy lifestyle
#8
Image: IMDb
The So-called Intellectuals Don’t Like My Films
#9
Image: IMDb
#10
Image: IMDb
My detractors are only accusing me of blowing up cars. What they have not realized is that my films have the potential to cross language barriers
