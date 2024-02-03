Heading 3
FEBRUARY 03, 2024
10 best quotes of Ryan Gosling
There's something messed up with my brain
#1
Image Source: Getty
I've learned it's important not to limit yourself. You can do whatever you really love to do, no matter what it is
Image Source: Getty
#2
I'm just sort of making it up as I go along
Image Source: Getty
#3
Women are better than men
#4
Image Source: Getty
Show me a man who wouldn't give it all up for Emma Stone, and I'll show you a liar
#5
Image Source: Getty
Falling in love is a narcissistic endeavor. You play the role of lover, and you find someone to act it out on
#6
Image Source: Getty
It's weird to have no control over something that you're involved in
#7
Image Source: Getty
Cars can have a hypnotic effect. You can get in a car and get out and not really remember the trip
#8
Image Source: Getty
I don't really have that much angst to get rid of
#9
Image Source: Getty
#10
Image Source: Getty
For now, I'm just going to keep doing the work and hope I don't get fired. If people want to put me up on their walls, I'll love it
