Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 03, 2024

10 best quotes of Ryan Gosling 

There's something messed up with my brain

#1

I've learned it's important not to limit yourself. You can do whatever you really love to do, no matter what it is

#2

I'm just sort of making it up as I go along

#3

Women are better than men

#4

Show me a man who wouldn't give it all up for Emma Stone, and I'll show you a liar

#5

Falling in love is a narcissistic endeavor. You play the role of lover, and you find someone to act it out on

#6

It's weird to have no control over something that you're involved in

#7

Cars can have a hypnotic effect. You can get in a car and get out and not really remember the trip

#8

I don't really have that much angst to get rid of

#9

#10

For now, I'm just going to keep doing the work and hope I don't get fired. If people want to put me up on their walls, I'll love it 

