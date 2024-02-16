Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 16, 2024

10 best quotes of Ryan Reynolds 

When you have expectations, you are setting yourself up for disappointment

#1

Image Source: Getty

Any kind of crisis can be good. It wakes you up

Image Source: Getty

#2

If you're going to commit to that, you're going to have to find some way to make it bearable and enjoyable

Image Source: Getty

#3

I never took acting classes, but I knew I could do it based on the skill with which I lied to my parents on a regular basis!

#4

Image Source: Getty

People have their complexities. They have their heroic moments and their villainous moments, too

#5

Image Source: Getty

I feared disappointing my father more than anything in the world

#6

Image Source: Getty

I think every relationship is going to go through a few rough patches. Those are what make it stronger, I think

#7

Image Source: Getty

I think you have to let go of this idea that you can be precious about everything, and let it be the abstract mess that it is

#8

Image Source: Getty

I think we can all use a little more patience. I get a little impatient sometimes and I wish I didn't. I really need to be more patient

#9

Image Source: Getty

#10

Image Source: Getty

I don't personally believe that villains exist. Villains are just a way of saying that somebody has an opposing conviction 

