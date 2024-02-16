Heading 3
10 best quotes of Ryan Reynolds
When you have expectations, you are setting yourself up for disappointment
Any kind of crisis can be good. It wakes you up
If you're going to commit to that, you're going to have to find some way to make it bearable and enjoyable
I never took acting classes, but I knew I could do it based on the skill with which I lied to my parents on a regular basis!
People have their complexities. They have their heroic moments and their villainous moments, too
I feared disappointing my father more than anything in the world
I think every relationship is going to go through a few rough patches. Those are what make it stronger, I think
I think you have to let go of this idea that you can be precious about everything, and let it be the abstract mess that it is
I think we can all use a little more patience. I get a little impatient sometimes and I wish I didn't. I really need to be more patient
I don't personally believe that villains exist. Villains are just a way of saying that somebody has an opposing conviction
