MAY 12, 2024

10 best quotes of Saif Ali Khan 

I have a lot of connections to Pataudi. I have spent a lot of time there and I love the place very much, but at no point, do I consider myself a Nawab

#1

Images: IMDB

I think a lot of a man's outlook in life - at least mine - is shaped by his relationship with his father

#2

Images: IMDB

Sometimes, you have to find ways to keep your own spark alive 

#3

Images: IMDB

No one likes anyone in the industry

#4

Images: IMDB

More than movie stars, sometimes you should probably idolize the non-famous person next door who has managed to send his kids to school 

#5

Images: IMDB

I'd advise all men to marry much younger and beautiful women. How is it a great thing? It's fairly Obvious

Images: IMDB

#6

I don't have a purely artistic filmography. I’veworked to survive, to pay bills also

#7

Images: IMDB

We don’t make the star kid, the star kid is made. I mean we might make him biologically but what makes the star kid is the press and then the photographers and then the audience

#8

Images: IMDB

#9

Images: IMDB

It's a misconception that I'm a secure actor 

It's a blessing to like your wife, not everyone has that luxury

#10

Image Credits: UTV Motion Pictures 

