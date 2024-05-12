Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
MAY 12, 2024
10 best quotes of Saif Ali Khan
I have a lot of connections to Pataudi. I have spent a lot of time there and I love the place very much, but at no point, do I consider myself a Nawab
I think a lot of a man's outlook in life - at least mine - is shaped by his relationship with his father
Sometimes, you have to find ways to keep your own spark alive
No one likes anyone in the industry
More than movie stars, sometimes you should probably idolize the non-famous person next door who has managed to send his kids to school
I'd advise all men to marry much younger and beautiful women. How is it a great thing? It's fairly Obvious
I don't have a purely artistic filmography. I’veworked to survive, to pay bills also
We don’t make the star kid, the star kid is made. I mean we might make him biologically but what makes the star kid is the press and then the photographers and then the audience
It's a misconception that I'm a secure actor
It's a blessing to like your wife, not everyone has that luxury
