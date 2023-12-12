Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
December 12, 2023
10 best quotes of Sam Manekshaw
Give me a man or a woman with common sense and who is not an idiot, and I assure you I can make a leader out of him or her
#1
Video: Meghna Gulzar's Instagram
There will be no withdrawal without written orders and these orders shall never be issued
#2
Video: RSVP’s Instagram
If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or is a Gurkha
#3
Image: IMDb
There is no roof for losers, if you lose don't come back
#4
Image: IMDb
Professional knowledge and professional competence are the main attributes of leadership
#5
Image: IMDb
A ‘Yes man’ is a dangerous man
#6
Image: IMDb
Unless you know, and the men you command know that you know your job, you will never be a leader
#7
Image: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
The problem in India is that as soon as one of us is put in a position of power, he feels that he has the monopoly of the entire knowledge
#8
Image: IMDb
An act of omission can be corrected but an act of commission cannot be corrected. To do nothing is to do something, which is definitely wrong
#9
Video: RSVP's Instagram
It’s nonsense that people join the army to serve the country, like the politicians do it only for the sake of the country
#10
Image: Meghna Gulzar's Instagram
