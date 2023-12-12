Heading 3

December 12, 2023

10 best quotes of Sam Manekshaw 

Give me a man or a woman with common sense and who is not an idiot, and I assure you I can make a leader out of him or her

#1

Video: Meghna Gulzar's Instagram 

There will be no withdrawal without written orders and these orders shall never be issued

#2

Video: RSVP’s Instagram 

If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or is a Gurkha

#3

Image: IMDb 

There is no roof for losers, if you lose don't come back 

#4

Image: IMDb 

Professional knowledge and professional competence are the main attributes of leadership

#5

Image: IMDb 

A ‘Yes man’ is a dangerous man

#6

Image: IMDb 

Unless you know, and the men you command know that you know your job, you will never be a leader

#7

Image: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram 

The problem in India is that as soon as one of us is put in a position of power, he feels that he has the monopoly of the entire knowledge

#8

Image: IMDb 

An act of omission can be corrected but an act of commission cannot be corrected. To do nothing is to do something, which is definitely wrong

#9

Video: RSVP's Instagram 

It’s nonsense that people join the army to serve the country, like the politicians do it only for the sake of the country 

#10

Image: Meghna Gulzar's Instagram 

