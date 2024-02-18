Heading 3
10 best quotes of Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Life is not only about dark nights; it's also about beautiful, sunshiny mornings
I cannot be casual about my work
Friendship and loyalty shouldn't come in the way of casting
All the pain, suffering, love, passion, and conflict have made me what I am
Western music is alien to my ears
I don't think international cinema is ready to embrace mainstream Indian cinema unconditionally
The equality of men and women is not possible because both are different. A mountain is a mountain, and a river is a river
The film industry functions on fraternal feelings. If there is a problem, we solve it in-house
There is dignity in being a celebrity. Let us not lose that dignity
I don't want to plan my career. That would be a business plan. Filmmaking is not a business plan
