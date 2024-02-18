Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 18, 2024

10 best quotes of Sanjay Leela Bhansali 

Life is not only about dark nights; it's also about beautiful, sunshiny mornings 

#1

Image Source: Getty

I cannot be casual about my work

Image Source: Getty

#2

Friendship and loyalty shouldn't come in the way of casting

Image Source: Getty

#3

All the pain, suffering, love, passion, and conflict have made me what I am

#4

Image Source: Getty

Western music is alien to my ears

#5

Image Source: Getty

I don't think international cinema is ready to embrace mainstream Indian cinema unconditionally

#6

Image Source: Getty

The equality of men and women is not possible because both are different. A mountain is a mountain, and a river is a river 

#7

Image Source: Getty

The film industry functions on fraternal feelings. If there is a problem, we solve it in-house

#8

Image Source: Getty

There is dignity in being a celebrity. Let us not lose that dignity

#9

Image Source: Getty

#10

Image Source: Getty

I don't want to plan my career. That would be a business plan. Filmmaking is not a business plan 

