Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

January 30, 2024

10 best quotes of Shahid Kapoor

The amount of time you invest in a film is not directly proportional to its success

#1

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

Life is just too short, too unpredictable and too complicated. Be happy no matter what, a smile sometimes is all you need

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

#2

You tend to understand yourself a little better after each role you play. There’s somewhat of a self-discovery

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

#3

The Day We Let Our Convictions Define Our Life Rather Than Our Insecurities, Our True Journey Begins

#4

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

Attachment is your biggest strength and your biggest weakness

#5

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

I agree when others say I am underrated as an actor... When you give super-hit films then only you are considered as a good actor

#6

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

Indian cinema gives you everything that western cinema doesn’t. It’s masaledar and spicy. If you like Indian food, I think you’ll love Indian movies

#7

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

I don’t think there’s anybody in this world who should be required to make you feel good about yourself. Be happy on your own

#8

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

While I believe in marriage as an institution, I am also petrified of it

#9

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

#10

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

I’ve been sexy for a while. Ever since I crossed 30, women have started taking me seriously 

