Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 30, 2024
10 best quotes of Shahid Kapoor
The amount of time you invest in a film is not directly proportional to its success
#1
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Life is just too short, too unpredictable and too complicated. Be happy no matter what, a smile sometimes is all you need
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
#2
You tend to understand yourself a little better after each role you play. There’s somewhat of a self-discovery
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
#3
The Day We Let Our Convictions Define Our Life Rather Than Our Insecurities, Our True Journey Begins
#4
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Attachment is your biggest strength and your biggest weakness
#5
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
I agree when others say I am underrated as an actor... When you give super-hit films then only you are considered as a good actor
#6
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Indian cinema gives you everything that western cinema doesn’t. It’s masaledar and spicy. If you like Indian food, I think you’ll love Indian movies
#7
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
I don’t think there’s anybody in this world who should be required to make you feel good about yourself. Be happy on your own
#8
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
While I believe in marriage as an institution, I am also petrified of it
#9
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
#10
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
I’ve been sexy for a while. Ever since I crossed 30, women have started taking me seriously
