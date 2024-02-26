Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 26, 2024

10 best quotes of Suniel Shetty 

I am blessed to have a family like mine. If you have a good family, then nothing else really matters

#1

Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram

Fitness, for me, is wellness. It means being healthy - mentally and physically

Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram

#2

Failures in film do not mean much to me because, at the end of the day, I am successful in my life

Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram

#3

Fitness is basically a way of life for me. I enjoy being fit, and because of that, there is a complete discipline in my family too

#4

Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram

If you don't push yourself to the limit, no one else will do it for you

#5

Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram

Health is not attained in a day; you have to be consistent

#6

Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram

There was a phase when I cried for days and doubted my decision to be an actor when my films were not doing well. But soon, I stood up and decided to do something that could set me apart. I decided to excel in what others didn't have; I focused on my actions and my fitness

#7

Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram

Comedy is very difficult. You've got to have a perfect sense of timing

#8

Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram

When the audience comes out of the theater, they should remember your role and appreciate you for it. They should not forget you

#9

Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram

#10

Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram

A person with a robust personality appears capable of doing anything. This is what the common man lacks. This is the dividing factor, the difference between the hero and the common man

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here