10 best quotes of Suniel Shetty 

I am blessed to have a family like mine. If you have a good family, then nothing else really matters
#1
Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram
Fitness, for me, is wellness. It means being healthy - mentally and physically
Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram
#2
Failures in film do not mean much to me because, at the end of the day, I am successful in my life
Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram
#3
Fitness is basically a way of life for me. I enjoy being fit, and because of that, there is a complete discipline in my family too
#4
Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram
If you don't push yourself to the limit, no one else will do it for you
#5
Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram
Health is not attained in a day; you have to be consistent
#6
Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram
There was a phase when I cried for days and doubted my decision to be an actor when my films were not doing well. But soon, I stood up and decided to do something that could set me apart. I decided to excel in what others didn't have; I focused on my actions and my fitness
#7
Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram
Comedy is very difficult. You've got to have a perfect sense of timing
#8
Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram
When the audience comes out of the theater, they should remember your role and appreciate you for it. They should not forget you
#9
Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram
#10
Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram
A person with a robust personality appears capable of doing anything. This is what the common man lacks. This is the dividing factor, the difference between the hero and the common man