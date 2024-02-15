Heading 3

10 best quotes of Suriya 

When people leave the theater, they should remember a line, a character, a sequence or an emotion. With entertainment, I want to give meaningful cinema 

#1

Image: Imdb

Do your best and keep learning - that's what I believe in

Image: Imdb

#2

I had this inferiority complex as a child, as I was not good at speaking. I was also not good in studies or sports and would often flunk in four-five subjects 

Image: Imdb

#3

I was the eldest child, so I know how it feels to have attention shared with a sibling

#4

Image: Imdb

When you act, you want to emote and think in that language. I don't enjoy the process of doing a film in a language I am not good with 

#5

Image: Imdb

I ask myself if I deserve what I have. What I have today is way more than I ever bargained for

#6

Image: Imdb

Sixty percent of how you act is drawn from memories. And it's about who you are. I am a son, brother, husband, father, and caretaker. You connect with certain instances and emotions

#7

Image: Imdb

My dad never had a bank balance of more than three lakh and was always extremely compassionate towards his producers

#8

Image: Imdb

I’m just trying to up my films – how every film should be better than the previous one. That’s what I struggle for

#9

Image: Imdb

#10

Image: Imdb

As for Hollywood, there was an offer. But I declined to do it because of certain moral and ethical values 

