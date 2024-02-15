Heading 3
FEBRUARY 15, 2024
10 best quotes of Suriya
When people leave the theater, they should remember a line, a character, a sequence or an emotion. With entertainment, I want to give meaningful cinema
Do your best and keep learning - that's what I believe in
I had this inferiority complex as a child, as I was not good at speaking. I was also not good in studies or sports and would often flunk in four-five subjects
I was the eldest child, so I know how it feels to have attention shared with a sibling
When you act, you want to emote and think in that language. I don't enjoy the process of doing a film in a language I am not good with
I ask myself if I deserve what I have. What I have today is way more than I ever bargained for
Sixty percent of how you act is drawn from memories. And it's about who you are. I am a son, brother, husband, father, and caretaker. You connect with certain instances and emotions
My dad never had a bank balance of more than three lakh and was always extremely compassionate towards his producers
I’m just trying to up my films – how every film should be better than the previous one. That’s what I struggle for
As for Hollywood, there was an offer. But I declined to do it because of certain moral and ethical values
