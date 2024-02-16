Heading 3
FEBRUARY 16, 2024
10 best quotes of Twinkle Khanna
The good part about getting older is you stop trying to prove anything to anyone, including yourself
#1
For all the oddballs and misfits out there, eventually, if you just follow your path, you will reach somewhere no one else has. You are uniquely meant to do something that only you can do
#2
I am a bad actress. I know I am. I am realistic. I can't even lie properly; how can you expect me to act?
#3
You won't believe it, but my grandfather named me. And the choices were between Sparkle, Sprinkle and Twinkle. So, thank God, they chose Twinkle
#4
I never said I'm not a feminist! I wrote one column where I was being sarcastic, and I called myself a 'wombist'. Now which sane person would say that 'wombist' is a better term than feminist?
#5
To me, a life that doesn't change things and touch people's lives is pretty meaningless
#6
I don't need an alarm clock to wake up in the morning. Akshay snores so loudly that I'm usually awake the entire night!
#7
Today, it's about gender equality, not neutrality. Anyone who doesn't agree would be a bit of an idiot
#8
My frankness has got me into a lot of trouble. I try to temper it now. As you get older, you get wiser
#9
#10
I was born into the limelight. So, my biggest achievement, which I worked hard for, is to stay normal
