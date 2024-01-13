Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 13, 2024
10 best quotes of Vijay Sethupathi
I believe life is an experience ball. You throw it at someone, it picks up their response… it grows. You play with that ball, learning what it teaches you
#1
Images: IMDb
Why are numbers so important? I take up a film I like, give it my best, and move on
Images: IMDb
#2
We never take people seriously when they are alive, but once they are gone, we always think that we should have treated them better
Images: IMDb
#3
I have had both joyful and heartbreaking moments in life, even now. Stardom doesn’t give us everything
#4
Images: IMDb
When my parents force-fed me healthy food, they were confident they were giving me the best. But now, when I feed my children, I am not sure if what I am giving them is safe
#5
Images: IMDb
Your present is shaped by your yesterday, but you don’t have to advertise it
#6
Images: IMDb
I don’t overact, so people think that I naturally act well. I underplay my roles, and that has worked for me
#7
Images: IMDb
If you start worrying about risks, you might as well stay inside the womb
#8
Images: IMDb
Planning bores me. I like to go with the flow. Being whimsical is nice, occasionally. It keeps things fresh; there’s no expectation
#9
Images: IMDb
#10
Images: IMDb
The food we eat is our identity. The youth of the nation must save our food culture and traditions. If not, it will affect future generations
