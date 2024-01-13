Heading 3

January 13, 2024

10 best quotes of Vijay Sethupathi 

I believe life is an experience ball. You throw it at someone, it picks up their response… it grows. You play with that ball, learning what it teaches you

#1

Images: IMDb

Why are numbers so important? I take up a film I like, give it my best, and move on

Images: IMDb

#2

We never take people seriously when they are alive, but once they are gone, we always think that we should have treated them better

 Images: IMDb

#3

I have had both joyful and heartbreaking moments in life, even now. Stardom doesn’t give us everything

#4

 Images: IMDb

When my parents force-fed me healthy food, they were confident they were giving me the best. But now, when I feed my children, I am not sure if what I am giving them is safe

#5

 Images: IMDb

Your present is shaped by your yesterday, but you don’t have to advertise it

#6

 Images: IMDb

I don’t overact, so people think that I naturally act well. I underplay my roles, and that has worked for me

#7

 Images: IMDb

If you start worrying about risks, you might as well stay inside the womb

#8

 Images: IMDb

Planning bores me. I like to go with the flow. Being whimsical is nice, occasionally. It keeps things fresh; there’s no expectation

#9

 Images: IMDb

#10

 Images: IMDb

The food we eat is our identity. The youth of the nation must save our food culture and traditions. If not, it will affect future generations

