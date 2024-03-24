Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

March 24, 2024

10 best quotes of Vikrant Massey 


Recognition is a reward in itself. Any form of appreciation, even a small word, is important

#1

Image: Vikrant Massey’s Instagram

Our society is full of hypocrites and irrational people

Image: Vikrant Massey’s Instagram

#2

I want to remove the curtain of pretense from all of my characters

Image: Vikrant Massey’s Instagram

#3

All my characters are quite relatable, as they are flawed, true, and honest. All of us are flawed; nobody is pure and pious

#4

Image: Vikrant Massey’s Instagram

With all due respect, I don't think that having eight-pack abs or 21-inch biceps matter

#5

Image: Vikrant Massey’s Instagram

It's so cool to be trendy and be flooded with compliments

#6

Image: Vikrant Massey’s Instagram

I'm not a trained actor. I have neither read acting books nor gone to acting school. But I have certain fundamentals on how I approach a character; the basic skeleton of my preparation is based on observations from real life

#7

Image: Vikrant Massey’s Instagram

I never thought the media would be interested in me - this is very surreal

#8

Image: Vikrant Massey’s Instagram

I would be lying if I said that I never wanted to be a lead actor 

#9

Image: Vikrant Massey’s Instagram

#10

Image: Vikrant Massey’s Instagram

I just want people to respect me as an actor. Now, whether that makes me a star or not doesn't really matter 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here