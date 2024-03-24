10 best quotes of Vikrant Massey 

Recognition is a reward in itself. Any form of appreciation, even a small word, is important
#1
Image: Vikrant Massey’s Instagram
Our society is full of hypocrites and irrational people
Image: Vikrant Massey’s Instagram
#2
I want to remove the curtain of pretense from all of my characters
Image: Vikrant Massey’s Instagram
#3
All my characters are quite relatable, as they are flawed, true, and honest. All of us are flawed; nobody is pure and pious
#4
Image: Vikrant Massey’s Instagram
With all due respect, I don't think that having eight-pack abs or 21-inch biceps matter
#5
Image: Vikrant Massey’s Instagram
It's so cool to be trendy and be flooded with compliments
#6
Image: Vikrant Massey’s Instagram
I'm not a trained actor. I have neither read acting books nor gone to acting school. But I have certain fundamentals on how I approach a character; the basic skeleton of my preparation is based on observations from real life
#7
Image: Vikrant Massey’s Instagram
I never thought the media would be interested in me - this is very surreal
#8
Image: Vikrant Massey’s Instagram
I would be lying if I said that I never wanted to be a lead actor
#9
Image: Vikrant Massey’s Instagram
#10
Image: Vikrant Massey’s Instagram
I just want people to respect me as an actor. Now, whether that makes me a star or not doesn't really matter