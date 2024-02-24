Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 25, 2024

10 best quotes of Yami Gautam 

We all should face some failures in life and learn from them. We should accept it and move on

#1

Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram 

My career is a journey for me, and any journey is incomplete without the struggle

Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram 

#2

You have to be very strong and headstrong to make your place. You have to know how to say no. Patience is very important

Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram 

#3

When I look back at my past mistakes, I realize that there were times when I wasn't myself, and that's why certain styles did not work well for me

#4

Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram 

One should know their body types well to experiment with trends

#5

Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram 

Understanding the importance of evolving is very important. Reinventing is very important. To break what you have already done is very important. That growth should never stop

#6

Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram 

I think you need to love giving compliments as much as you love receiving them

#7

Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram 

I try and groom myself, be it through fitness or dance

#8

Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram 

Most of the time, we keep looking outside and feeling sad about what others have. Those are mere excuses

#9

Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram 

#10

Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram 

It's not just about achieving success; the journey is equally important for me 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here