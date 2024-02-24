Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 25, 2024
10 best quotes of Yami Gautam
We all should face some failures in life and learn from them. We should accept it and move on
#1
My career is a journey for me, and any journey is incomplete without the struggle
#2
You have to be very strong and headstrong to make your place. You have to know how to say no. Patience is very important
#3
When I look back at my past mistakes, I realize that there were times when I wasn't myself, and that's why certain styles did not work well for me
#4
One should know their body types well to experiment with trends
#5
Understanding the importance of evolving is very important. Reinventing is very important. To break what you have already done is very important. That growth should never stop
#6
I think you need to love giving compliments as much as you love receiving them
#7
I try and groom myself, be it through fitness or dance
#8
Most of the time, we keep looking outside and feeling sad about what others have. Those are mere excuses
#9
#10
It's not just about achieving success; the journey is equally important for me
