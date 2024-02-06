Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 06, 2024

10 best quotes of Yash Chopra 

I don't make romantic films. I make films about human relationships

#1

Image Source: Getty

Human beings are very complex creatures. This desire, this greed, this love is very complex 

Image Source: Getty

#2

I was in Lahore before the partition, so I don't believe that a border can truly separate Punjab. I still think of it as one 

Image Source: Getty

#3

You can always make a good film but for it to be successful, you need God's blessing

#4

Image Source: Getty

The secret of being a great actor is a love of food

#5

Image Source: Getty

There are only two types of cinema - good or bad

#6

Image Source: Getty

When I was in college, I had only one ambition that one day I would like to be a director

#7

Image Source: Getty

Mumbai's infectious. Once you start living in Mumbai, working in Mumbai, I don't think you can live anywhere else 

#8

Image Source: Getty

I'm not making films just to be bold 

#9

Image Source: Getty

#10

Image Source: Getty

I've been able to make some wonderful films, but sometimes you make films with great passion - great belief - and these films slightly don't work at the box office, and they become your favorite films

