FEBRUARY 06, 2024
10 best quotes of Yash Chopra
I don't make romantic films. I make films about human relationships
#1
Human beings are very complex creatures. This desire, this greed, this love is very complex
#2
I was in Lahore before the partition, so I don't believe that a border can truly separate Punjab. I still think of it as one
#3
You can always make a good film but for it to be successful, you need God's blessing
#4
The secret of being a great actor is a love of food
#5
There are only two types of cinema - good or bad
#6
When I was in college, I had only one ambition that one day I would like to be a director
#7
Mumbai's infectious. Once you start living in Mumbai, working in Mumbai, I don't think you can live anywhere else
#8
I'm not making films just to be bold
#9
#10
I've been able to make some wonderful films, but sometimes you make films with great passion - great belief - and these films slightly don't work at the box office, and they become your favorite films
