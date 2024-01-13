Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

January 13, 2024

10 best quotes-poems of Kriti Sanon

Whatever you learn will never go to waste. It will be beneficial for you in the future

#1

Destiny plays an important part, but talent and hard work is also important

#2

The more successful you become, the more known you become, everything you say is minutely scrutinized a lot 

#3

Some people do believe that any publicity is good publicly, but I don't. I would never want to be in the news for rumors

#4

They fight for you
Then they fight with each other
An unstoppable Chaos
And it's not about YOU anymore
It's about THEM
Maybe it always was 

#5

Her scars made her beautiful
Her cracks made her strong
She couldn't be burnt
Or broken anymore
Cause she owned the fire
She'd become the storm

#6

And in between a guilty laughter
that pretended to move on,
Her eyes shed tears of reality
and broke all her delusions 

#7

For once in life
Uncondition your thoughts
desperate to be set free
Who were you at the core of your heart
Before you were told what to be 

#8

I think I'm an old soul. That believes in the idea of true love and loyalty, Loves old songs, Looks for Real in this world full of pretense, Loves the idea of holding hands, a peck on the forehead, long unexpected messages, black and white pictures, and of course, Poetry 

#9

#10

If we could spread love as quickly as we spread
hate and negativity, what an amazing world we would live in 

