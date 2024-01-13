10 best quotes-poems of Kriti Sanon

Whatever you learn will never go to waste. It will be beneficial for you in the future
#1
Destiny plays an important part, but talent and hard work is also important
#2
The more successful you become, the more known you become, everything you say is minutely scrutinized a lot
#3
Some people do believe that any publicity is good publicly, but I don't. I would never want to be in the news for rumors
#4
They fight for you Then they fight with each other An unstoppable Chaos And it's not about YOU anymore It's about THEM Maybe it always was
#5
Her scars made her beautiful Her cracks made her strong She couldn't be burnt Or broken anymore Cause she owned the fire She'd become the storm
#6
And in between a guilty laughter that pretended to move on, Her eyes shed tears of reality and broke all her delusions
#7
For once in life Uncondition your thoughts desperate to be set free Who were you at the core of your heart Before you were told what to be
#8
I think I'm an old soul. That believes in the idea of true love and loyalty, Loves old songs, Looks for Real in this world full of pretense, Loves the idea of holding hands, a peck on the forehead, long unexpected messages, black and white pictures, and of course, Poetry
#9
#10
If we could spread love as quickly as we spread hate and negativity, what an amazing world we would live in