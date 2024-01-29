10 Best R Madhavan movies

Directed by Mani Ratnam, it is a musical war film. The movie revolves around a young girl who finds out that she is adopted and wishes to meet her real parents. The movie won 6 National awards that year
Kannathil Muthamittal
Images- Imdb
The film stars Madhavan along with Kamal Haasan. It tells the story of two men of contrasting personalities who undertake an unexpected journey from Bhubaneswar to Chennai
Images- Imdb
Anbe Sivam
Remade in Hindi as RHTDM, it was the directorial debut of Gautham Vasudeva Menon. The movie became a fan-favorite love story over the years
Minnale
Images- Imdb
It explores the tensions of married life between two young people who elope against the wishes of their parents. It was remade in Hindi as Saathiya
AlaiPayuthey
Images- Imdb
R Madhavan played a short but impactful role in the movie. His character brings a tragic turn in the story
Rang De Basanti
Images- Imdb
It is considered among the best movies of Indian cinema. The movie focuses on the lives of IITians and teaches many life lessons in a fun way
3 Idiots
Images- Imdb
Maddy played a shy and soft-spoken man in Tanu Weds Manu. It's a National award-winning romantic comedy movie which has a sequel too
Tanu Weds Manu
Images- Imdb
It is a sports drama where Maddy plays a rude and arrogant boxing coach who trains an amateur female boxer to accomplish her dreams
Salaa Khadoos
Images- Imdb
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Images- Imdb
Madhavan not only acted in this movie but also took the responsibility of direction and won a National Award. It is the biopic of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan
The actor played the role of a police officer in this thriller-drama. The movie revolves around a clever criminal who plays mind games with a police officer