Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

January 29, 2024

10 Best R Madhavan movies

Directed by Mani Ratnam, it is a musical war film. The movie revolves around a young girl who finds out that she is adopted and wishes to meet her real parents. The movie won 6 National awards that year

Kannathil Muthamittal

The film stars Madhavan along with Kamal Haasan. It tells the story of two men of contrasting personalities who undertake an unexpected journey from Bhubaneswar to Chennai

Anbe Sivam

Remade in Hindi as RHTDM, it was the directorial debut of Gautham Vasudeva Menon. The movie became a fan-favorite love story over the years

Minnale

It explores the tensions of married life between two young people who elope against the wishes of their parents. It was remade in Hindi as Saathiya

AlaiPayuthey

R Madhavan played a short but impactful role in the movie. His character brings a tragic turn in the story

Rang De Basanti

It is considered among the best movies of Indian cinema. The movie focuses on the lives of IITians and teaches many life lessons in a fun way 

3 Idiots

Maddy played a shy and soft-spoken man in Tanu Weds Manu. It's a National award-winning romantic comedy movie which has a sequel too

Tanu Weds Manu

It is a sports drama where Maddy plays a rude and arrogant boxing coach who trains an amateur female boxer to accomplish her dreams 

Salaa Khadoos

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Madhavan not only acted in this movie but also took the responsibility of direction and won a National Award. It is the biopic of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan 

The actor played the role of a police officer in this thriller-drama. The movie revolves around a clever criminal who plays mind games with a police officer

Vikram Vedha

