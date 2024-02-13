Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 13, 2024

10 Best Raj Kapoor Movies

Starring Raj Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, Raju's life as a clown unfolds through school, circus, and the streets, telling a story of laughter and challenges

Mera Naam Joker

Image: IMDb

In this comedy-film featuring Raj Kapoor and Nargis, a small-town man faces hurdles chasing success in the city, exploring the challenges of urban life

Image: IMDb

Shree 420

Image: IMDb

Awaara

Starring Raj Kapoor and Nargis in a musical romance, Raj, a poor young man, joins a criminal gang to support his mother but decides to change for love

A pilot, presumed dead after war, returns home to unexpected marital complications, leading to a dramatic love triangle, featuring Raj Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala

Sangam

Image: IMDb

In this romantic movie with Raj Kapoor and Waheeda Rehman, a naive bullock-cart driver falls for a traveling courtesan, navigating the complexities of love 

Teesri Kasam

Image: IMDb

In this musical movie with Raj Kapoor and Nargis, Pran and Gopal's holiday romance leads to love, but when Gopal flirts with others, true feelings surface 

Barsaat

Image: IMDb

A poor man admired for his honesty must prove his innocence in a murder case, blending comedy and drama with Raj Kapoor and Nutan

Anari

Image: IMDb

Starring Nargis and Raj Kapoor, Dilip's unrequited love for Neena complicates when she marries Rajan, leading to misunderstandings and changes

Andaz

Image: IMDb

Unable to move on from a childhood love, a man turns to his passion for theater, exploring themes of love and loss with Nargis

Aag

Image: IMDb

Chori Chori

Image: IMDb

Nargis and Raj Kapoor as leads, in this comedy-musical romance, a spoiled rich girl on the run finds adventure with a reporter 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here