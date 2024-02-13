Heading 3
10 Best Raj Kapoor Movies
Starring Raj Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, Raju's life as a clown unfolds through school, circus, and the streets, telling a story of laughter and challenges
Mera Naam Joker
In this comedy-film featuring Raj Kapoor and Nargis, a small-town man faces hurdles chasing success in the city, exploring the challenges of urban life
Shree 420
Awaara
Starring Raj Kapoor and Nargis in a musical romance, Raj, a poor young man, joins a criminal gang to support his mother but decides to change for love
A pilot, presumed dead after war, returns home to unexpected marital complications, leading to a dramatic love triangle, featuring Raj Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala
Sangam
In this romantic movie with Raj Kapoor and Waheeda Rehman, a naive bullock-cart driver falls for a traveling courtesan, navigating the complexities of love
Teesri Kasam
In this musical movie with Raj Kapoor and Nargis, Pran and Gopal's holiday romance leads to love, but when Gopal flirts with others, true feelings surface
Barsaat
A poor man admired for his honesty must prove his innocence in a murder case, blending comedy and drama with Raj Kapoor and Nutan
Anari
Starring Nargis and Raj Kapoor, Dilip's unrequited love for Neena complicates when she marries Rajan, leading to misunderstandings and changes
Andaz
Unable to move on from a childhood love, a man turns to his passion for theater, exploring themes of love and loss with Nargis
Aag
Chori Chori
Nargis and Raj Kapoor as leads, in this comedy-musical romance, a spoiled rich girl on the run finds adventure with a reporter
