Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
March 15, 2024
10 best rated Pakistani dramas
With an IMDB rating of 8.9/10, this Pakistani drama starred Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in lead roles
Humsafar (2011-2012)
Image: IMDb
A beautiful love story, starring Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan; with an IMDB rating of 8.9/10
Image: IMDb
Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2012-2013)
Featuring Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir and Hira Mani in pivotal roles, this pleasant drama has an IMDB rating of 9/10
Image: IMDb
Yakeen Ka Safar (2017)
A perfect family watch, this comedy drama has an IMDB rating of 8.8/10; starring Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed
Suno Chanda (2018)
Image: IMDb
The story revolves around the challenging life of a simple and naive man; this television series has an IMDB rating of 9.2/10
Parizaad (2021)
Image: IMDb
A super hit drama, revolving around the love story of the iconic pair; Hala and Hamza. This drama received an IMDB rating of 8.4/10
Mere Humsafar (2021)
Image: IMDb
Starring Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali, Bushra Ansari and Sabeena Farooq in pivotal roles, this blockbuster drama has an IMDB rating of 7.6/10
Tere Bin (2022-2023)
Image: IMDb
An ongoing revenge thriller drama, this intriguing television series has an IMDB rating of 9.1/10
Khaie (2024)
Image: IMDb
An ongoing romantic drama, this drama features Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem in lead roles; it received an IMDB rating of 9.2/10
Ishq Murshid (2023-2024)
Image: IMDb
Jaan-E-Jahan (2023-2024)
Image: IMDb
An ongoing television series, this Pakistani drama received an outstanding rating of 9.3/10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.