Aditi Singh

Entertainment

March 15, 2024

10 best rated Pakistani dramas

With an IMDB rating of 8.9/10, this Pakistani drama starred Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in lead roles

Humsafar (2011-2012)

A beautiful love story, starring Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan; with an IMDB rating of 8.9/10

Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2012-2013)

Featuring Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir and Hira Mani in pivotal roles, this pleasant drama has an IMDB rating of 9/10

Yakeen Ka Safar (2017)

A perfect family watch, this comedy drama has an IMDB rating of 8.8/10; starring Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed

Suno Chanda (2018)

The story revolves around the challenging life of a simple and naive man; this television series has an IMDB rating of 9.2/10

Parizaad (2021)

A super hit drama, revolving around the love story of the iconic pair; Hala and Hamza. This drama received an IMDB rating of 8.4/10

Mere Humsafar (2021)

Starring Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali, Bushra Ansari and Sabeena Farooq in pivotal roles, this blockbuster drama has an IMDB rating of 7.6/10

Tere Bin (2022-2023)

An ongoing revenge thriller drama, this intriguing television series has an IMDB rating of 9.1/10

Khaie (2024)

An ongoing romantic drama, this drama features Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem in lead roles; it received an IMDB rating of 9.2/10

Ishq Murshid (2023-2024)

Jaan-E-Jahan (2023-2024)

An ongoing television series, this Pakistani drama received an outstanding rating of 9.3/10

