10 best Red Velvet songs
The song showcases Red Velvet's versatile vocal prowess and has a memorable, edgy aesthetic
Bad Boy:
A dark, synth-pop anthem with haunting melodies and emotional depth perfectly balances vulnerability and confidence, making it a fan favorite
Psycho:
Its infectious chorus and lively beat make it an instant mood booster and makes it a perfect summer anthem
Red Flavor:
An addictive blend of pop and trap with a quirky, playful twist. The song's eerie yet fun atmosphere complements its mysterious music video
Peek-A-Boo:
With a catchy electro-pop tune with a retro gaming theme makes the song irresistibly fun
Russian Roulette:
A high-energy pop track with a relentless beat and witty lyrics. The song's intricate choreography and fun concept cement it as a standout
Dumb Dumb:
This bold, sassy track with powerful vocals and a fierce attitude makes it unforgettable
RBB (Really Bad Boy):
A sugary-sweet pop song with an addictive melody and playful lyrics remains one of the standout debuts
Ice Cream Cake:
A smooth, R&B-inspired track with a sultry vibe. The song's sophisticated sound and mature lyrics showcase Red Velvet's versatility
Automatic:
A bold and experimental track with a carnival-like atmosphere and unpredictable structure makes it uniquely Red Velvet
Zimzalabim:
