Hrishita Das

june 23, 2024

Entertainment

10 best Red Velvet songs

The song showcases Red Velvet's versatile vocal prowess and has a memorable, edgy aesthetic

Image: SM Entertainment

Bad Boy: 

A dark, synth-pop anthem with haunting melodies and emotional depth  perfectly balances vulnerability and confidence, making it a fan favorite

Image: SM Entertainment

Psycho: 

Its infectious chorus and lively beat make it an instant mood booster and makes it a perfect summer anthem

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Flavor: 

An addictive blend of pop and trap with a quirky, playful twist. The song's eerie yet fun atmosphere complements its mysterious music video

Image: SM Entertainment

Peek-A-Boo: 

With a catchy electro-pop tune with a retro gaming theme makes the song irresistibly fun

Russian Roulette: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A high-energy pop track with a relentless beat and witty lyrics. The song's intricate choreography and fun concept cement it as a standout

Dumb Dumb: 

Image: SM Entertainment

This bold, sassy track with powerful vocals and a fierce attitude makes it unforgettable

RBB (Really Bad Boy): 

Image: SM Entertainment

A sugary-sweet pop song with an addictive melody and playful lyrics remains one of the standout debuts

Ice Cream Cake: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A smooth, R&B-inspired track with a sultry vibe. The song's sophisticated sound and mature lyrics showcase Red Velvet's versatility

Automatic: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A bold and experimental track with a carnival-like atmosphere and unpredictable structure makes it uniquely Red Velvet

Zimzalabim: 

Image: SM Entertainment

