K-dramas to watch when you are feeling lost
A woman seeks revenge on her high school bullies after becoming a homeroom teacher at the elementary school of her bully's child.
Image: Netflix
The Glory
A Korean-Italian lawyer who works for the mafia in Italy returns to Korea and uses his skills to take down corrupt individuals.
Image: tvN.
Vincenzo
A young man who was expelled from school and sent to prison for assault seeks revenge on the people who wronged him by opening a restaurant in Itaewon.
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC
A married woman discovers that her husband is having an affair and seeks revenge on him and his mistress.
The World of the Married
Image: JTBC
A taxi driver who moonlights as a vigilante takes justice into his own hands against those who have committed heinous crimes.
Taxi Driver
Image: SBS TV
A woman who joins a drug cartel to avenge her father's death goes undercover as a police officer to bring them down.
My Name
Image: Netflix
A lawyer who uses his knowledge of the law and his fighting skills to fight for justice for the underprivileged.
Lawless Lawyer
Image: KBS2
A woman who was abandoned by her wealthy family seeks revenge by seducing and marrying the son of the family who wronged her.
Eve
Image: tvN.
A man who was framed for murder and sent to prison is given a second chance at life when he is reborn into a wealthy family.
Reborn Rich
Image: JTBC
A group of people who have been wronged by others team up to seek revenge
Revenge of Others
Image: Disney+