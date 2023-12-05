Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
December 05, 2023
10 Best Rizz pickup lines
Math is so confusing. It's always talking about x and y and never you and I
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Are you a vape? Because I'd never use you
#2
Image Source: Pexels
I can be wonder woman, catwoman, or your woman
#3
Image Source: Pexels
I don’t play cards but I feel like I’m about to pull a queen
#4
Image Source: Pexels
I couldn't fall asleep, so I fell for you instead
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Ouch! Did you just come out of an oven? Because you are so hot
#6
Image Source: Pexels
The alphabet starts with ABC. The numbers start with 123, but the universe starts with U N I
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Do you know the difference between history and you? History is the past and you are my future
#8
Image Source: Pexels
Do you believe in love at first sight? Or, do I have to walk by again?
#9
Image Source: Pexels
I'm so mad I checked spotify hottest singles and you weren't on there
#10
Image Source: Pexels
