Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

December 05, 2023

10 Best Rizz pickup lines

Math is so confusing. It's always talking about x and y and never you and I

#1

Image Source: Pexels 

Are you a vape? Because I'd never use you

#2

Image Source: Pexels 

I can be wonder woman, catwoman, or your woman

#3

Image Source: Pexels 

I don’t play cards but I feel like I’m about to pull a queen

#4

Image Source: Pexels 

I couldn't fall asleep, so I fell for you instead

#5

Image Source: Pexels 

Ouch! Did you just come out of an oven? Because you are so hot

#6

Image Source: Pexels 

The alphabet starts with ABC. The numbers start with 123, but the universe starts with U N I

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Do you know the difference between history and you? History is the past and you are my future

#8

Image Source: Pexels 

Do you believe in love at first sight? Or, do I have to walk by again?

#9

Image Source: Pexels 

I'm so mad I checked spotify hottest singles and you weren't on there

#10

Image Source: Pexels 

