10 best roles of
AYUSHMANN KHURRANA
Lubna Khan
OCT 09, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: IMDb
Andhadhun
In Andhadhun, Ayushmann plays the role of a pianist who pretends to be blind. His fine acting skills in this film earned him a National Film Award for the Best Actor
Image: IMDb
Badhaai Ho
Badhaai Ho is a comedy drama where Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of 26-year-old Nakul Kaushik, who is shocked to find out that his mother is pregnant
Image: IMDb
Bala
Ayushmann Khurrana nailed yet another unconventional role in Bala, in which he plays a man suffering from premature balding
Image: IMDb
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan follows the story of Ayushmann’s character Mudit Sharma, who suffers from erectile dysfunction, putting his love life in trouble. Ayushmann aced this role
Image: IMDb
Dum Laga Ke Haisha
Dum Laga Ke Haisha is a heartwarming movie in which Ayushmann Khurrana plays Prem Tiwari, who hesitantly marries Sandhya (Bhumi Pednekar), but slowly begins to fall in love with his wife
Image: IMDb
Vicky Donor
Ayushmann Khurrana’s performance in his debut film Vicky Donor was hailed by one and all, and it also earned him a Filmfare Award for the Best Male Debut
Image: IMDb
Dream Girl
Ayushmann delivered an excellent performance in yet another unconventional role in Dream Girl! The actor played the role of a man who gets a job at an all-woman call centre that provides female companionship
Image: IMDb
Bareilly Ki Barfi
Bareilly Ki Barfi stars Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana in lead roles. It portrays a small-town romance, and Ayushmann plays Chirag Dubey, a writer who is smitten with Kriti’s character Bitti
Image: IMDb
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
Ayushmann plays Manu, a bodybuilder from Chandigarh who falls in love with Maanvi, a Zumba teacher. The actor is in his element in this film, nailing the role!
Image: IMDb
Not just rom-coms, Ayushmann Khurrana excels in serious roles as well! In Article 15, he plays a city-bred IPS officer who uncovers a history of caste-based oppression while investigating the disappearance of 3 girls from a village
Article 15
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s cute selfies