Sanjukta Choudhury

JUly 04, 2024

 Best Romance Anime Movies of All Time


A breathtaking tale of two strangers connected by dreams, crossing time and space to find each other

Your Name 

Image: IMDb 

A poignant story of redemption and forgiveness between a former bully and a deaf girl

Image: IMDb 

  A Silent Voice 

A magical journey of a runaway boy and a girl who can control the weather, intertwining their fates

Image: IMDb 

 Weathering With You 

A fantastical adventure of a young girl cursed into an old woman, and a wizard living in a magical, moving castle

Howl's Moving Castle

Image: IMDb 

A heart-wrenching depiction of love and distance, following the lives of two childhood friends growing apart

 5 Centimeters Per Second

Image: IMDb 

A beautifully animated story about a bond formed between a young student and a mysterious woman during rainy mornings in a garden

The Garden of Words

Image: IMDb 

A coming-of-age tale of a young girl discovering her passion for writing and a boy's dedication to his craft

 Whisper of the Heart

Image: IMDb 

A charming and emotional narrative of a girl who gains the ability to travel through time, affecting her relationships and future

 The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

Image: IMDb 

A nostalgic and heartwarming story set in 1960s Japan, centered around two high school students working to save their school's clubhouse

 From Up on Poppy Hill

Image: IMDb 

A sweet and heartfelt romance about a mochi shop owner's daughter and her childhood friend's confession of love

Tamako Love Story

Image: IMDb 

