Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
entertainment
JUly 04, 2024
Best Romance Anime Movies of All Time
A breathtaking tale of two strangers connected by dreams, crossing time and space to find each other
Your Name
Image: IMDb
A poignant story of redemption and forgiveness between a former bully and a deaf girl
Image: IMDb
A Silent Voice
A magical journey of a runaway boy and a girl who can control the weather, intertwining their fates
Image: IMDb
Weathering With You
A fantastical adventure of a young girl cursed into an old woman, and a wizard living in a magical, moving castle
Howl's Moving Castle
Image: IMDb
A heart-wrenching depiction of love and distance, following the lives of two childhood friends growing apart
5 Centimeters Per Second
Image: IMDb
A beautifully animated story about a bond formed between a young student and a mysterious woman during rainy mornings in a garden
The Garden of Words
Image: IMDb
A coming-of-age tale of a young girl discovering her passion for writing and a boy's dedication to his craft
Whisper of the Heart
Image: IMDb
A charming and emotional narrative of a girl who gains the ability to travel through time, affecting her relationships and future
The Girl Who Leapt Through Time
Image: IMDb
A nostalgic and heartwarming story set in 1960s Japan, centered around two high school students working to save their school's clubhouse
From Up on Poppy Hill
Image: IMDb
A sweet and heartfelt romance about a mochi shop owner's daughter and her childhood friend's confession of love
Tamako Love Story
Image: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.