10 best romance K-dramas to watch
South Korean heiress, and North Korean soldier's unexpected romance after crash-landing, sparks love against political odds
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
Doctor, a soldier's love in a war-torn country, facing challenges, blossoms amid chaos
Image: tvN
Descendants of the Sun
A 900-year-old goblin seeks a human bride for immortality, finds love with a ghost-seeing girl, and timeless romance ensues
Goblin
Image: tvN
Medical school friends navigate life, love, and challenges while working in a hospital. Heartwarming bonds form amidst the chaos
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN
An author with antisocial personality disorder finds healing, and love with a psychiatric nurse. Emotional journey explores mental health
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Image: tvN
Struggling single mother and salaryman find solace, and support in an unlikely friendship, offering each other hope and redemption
My Mister
Image: tvN
Super-strong woman falls for a rich CEO, blending strength, and romance in a delightful, action-packed story
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC
Insecure girl transforms with makeup, and discovers love, acceptance, and self-confidence on a transformative journey
True Beauty
Image: tvN
Mafia consigliere seeks justice against a corrupt corporation in South Korea, leading to unexpected love and redemption
Vincenzo
Image: tvN
Free-spirited woman, and lonely bookstore owner find solace, healing, and love in each other's company
When the Weather is Fine
Image: JTBC