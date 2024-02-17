Heading 3

FEBRUARY 17, 2024

10 Best Saira Banu Films

With Shammi Kapoor and Saira Banu in lead roles, this film revolves around the life of a pompous businessman, Chandra Shekhar, who falls in love with Rajkumari Raj

Junglee (1961)

Image: IMDb

The film’s plot is about an underprivileged male whose life is drastically transformed when he gets his siblings married

Image: IMDb

Shadi (1962)

A con man’s love story whose perspective towards life changes when he finds love in Seema, Saira Banu’s character

Image: IMDb

Bluff Master (1963)

The film revolves around Rakesh who tries to earn money for his lady love, Shalini, who is suffering from a fatal ailment

Aao Pyaar Karein (1963)

Image: IMDb

With Rajendra Kumar and Saira Banu in lead roles, the film is filled with drama and romance

Ayee Milan Ki Béla (1964)

Image: IMDb

A Shanker Mukherjee directorial, this romantic film has Dev Anand and Saira Banu in lead roles

Pyar Mohabbat (1966)

Image: IMDb

A tale of love between an imposter and a princess, this film has Joy Mukherjee and Saira Banu in lead roles 

Yeh Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai (1966)

Image: IMDb

Directed by Raj Khosla, This Crime Action-Drama has Sunil Dutt and Saira Banu in lead roles

Nehle Pe Dehla (1976)

Image: IMDb

Koi Jeeta Koi Haara (1976)

Image: IMDb

This is a love story between a gang leader and a beautiful girl, with Shashi Kapoor and Saira Banu in pivotal roles 

Faisla (1988)

Image: IMDb

With Saira Banu and Vinod Khanna in lead roles, this film is infused with crime and action 

