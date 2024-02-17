Heading 3
10 Best Saira Banu Films
With Shammi Kapoor and Saira Banu in lead roles, this film revolves around the life of a pompous businessman, Chandra Shekhar, who falls in love with Rajkumari Raj
Junglee (1961)
The film’s plot is about an underprivileged male whose life is drastically transformed when he gets his siblings married
Shadi (1962)
A con man’s love story whose perspective towards life changes when he finds love in Seema, Saira Banu’s character
Bluff Master (1963)
The film revolves around Rakesh who tries to earn money for his lady love, Shalini, who is suffering from a fatal ailment
Aao Pyaar Karein (1963)
With Rajendra Kumar and Saira Banu in lead roles, the film is filled with drama and romance
Ayee Milan Ki Béla (1964)
A Shanker Mukherjee directorial, this romantic film has Dev Anand and Saira Banu in lead roles
Pyar Mohabbat (1966)
A tale of love between an imposter and a princess, this film has Joy Mukherjee and Saira Banu in lead roles
Yeh Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai (1966)
Directed by Raj Khosla, This Crime Action-Drama has Sunil Dutt and Saira Banu in lead roles
Nehle Pe Dehla (1976)
Koi Jeeta Koi Haara (1976)
This is a love story between a gang leader and a beautiful girl, with Shashi Kapoor and Saira Banu in pivotal roles
Faisla (1988)
With Saira Banu and Vinod Khanna in lead roles, this film is infused with crime and action
